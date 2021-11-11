The University of Connecticut on Thursday hired former NFL and UCLA coach Jim Mora to lead its football program.

Mora, 59, has been working as a television analyst after six seasons at UCLA (2012-17), leading the Bruins to a 46-30 record.

“Jim is a proven winner, a man of integrity and he possesses the experience and energy to lead our football program back to success,” UConn Athletic Director David Benedict said in a statement.

Mora coached four seasons in the NFL, three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the Seattle Seahawks, going 31-33. He was also a defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers for five years before taking over the Falcons.

UConn has been searching for a head coach since Randy Edsall stepped down in September.

Mora and UConn agreed to a five-year deal that runs through the 2026 season, with a first-year salary of $1.5 million, according to the school’s announcement.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(21) MARYLAND 71, GEORGE WASHINGTON 64: Qudus Wahab had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Fatts Russell added 15 points and the Terrapins (2-0) bounced back from a lackluster first half to beat the Colonials (1-1) in College Park, Maryland.

Wahab, 6-foot-11 transfer from Georgetown, kept the Terrapins within striking distance before halftime and fueled an 8-0 run at the start of the second half that put Maryland ahead for good.

After the Terrapins let a 12-point lead dwindle to 66-64, Wahab made one of two free throws. He then blocked a shot and snagged the rebound of a potential game-tying 3 before Russell clinched it with a shot from beyond the arc.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) STANFORD 91, MORGAN SATE 36: Francesca Belibi scored 12 points, Lexie Hull added 11 points and the defending NCAA champions won their season opener.

Cameron Brink had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the Cardinal.

(7) BAYLOR 81, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 54: Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 16 rebounds, Ja’mee Asberry added 17 points with five 3-pointers, and the Bears (2-0) pulled away in the second half at Arlington, Texas.

Asberry, a junior transfer from Oklahoma State, put the Bears ahead to stay with a tiebreaking layup just 1:38 before halftime, then hit a 3-pointer less than a minute later. She opened the scoring in the second half with another 3.

(9) IOWA 91, SAMFORD 54: Monika Czinano scored 20 points, Caitlin Clark added 19 and the Hawkeyes (2-0) won in Iowa City, Iowa.

Clark and Czinano were 1-2 in the nation in field goals last season, and they have combined for 79 points in the first two games.

Iowa led just 20-12 with 1:32 left in the first quarter before closing the half on a 27-10 run, started by Clark with her first field goal. Clark, a preseason Associated Press All-American, finished the half with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

(21) SOUTH FLORIDA 72, ALABAMA STATE 37: Sydni Harvey scored 16 of her 22 points in the first quarter to lead the Bulls (2-0) to a rout in Tampa, Florida.

(24) VIRGINIA TECH 75, GEORGE WASHINGTON 38: Elizabeth Kitley scored a career-high 34 points with nine rebounds, and the Hokies (2-0) had a 42-18 edge in the second and third quarters to establish control against the Colonials (1-1) in Washington.

