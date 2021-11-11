Apple and pumpkin pie sale – Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $15 per pie. Order by Sunday, Nov. 14, by calling the church office at 854-9157 option 4, or email [email protected] Pick up from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Gorham. Craft tables, bake sale with cookies, breads, pies, whoopie pies, baked beans, RADA knives, door swags, raffle for quilt or $100 gift card to Pit Stop Fuel, and a basket full of goodies. Lunch available with fish chowder, sandwiches, sweets and drinks.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Cumberland United Methodist Church, corner of Blackstrap and 5 Upper Methodist roads, Cumberland. Handicrafts, silent auction and “the best” cookie walk. Lunch will be available.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. More than 10 vendors with fine crafts and unique products, baked goods, books, wreaths, plus church fundraising tables. Takeout lunch will be available.

Christmas marketplace – Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. Great selection of fresh greens and a wide variety of baked goods, including cookies, breads, pies and candy. Don’t forget to pick up a couple of jars of Wanda’s wonderful homemade pickles; plenty of handcrafted gift ideas for your family, friends and even your pets.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Hand-knit and hand-sewn items including mittens, scarves and aprons; jewelry; baked goods; and a Christmas Shoppe.

