Chicken pie drive-thru supper – Saturday, Nov. 13, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Single meal with chicken pie (chicken/gravy, no vegetables), mashed potatoes, squash, green beans, bread and whoopie pie. Call Lynnell at 207-899-5727 and reserve your meal, $12.

Roast turkey takeout dinner – Saturday, Nov. 13, 4:30-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, 9 Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. $10. Please have exact price for meal(s). You will drive up, pay and receive your meal. No pre-orders taken.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 17, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.

