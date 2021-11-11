The consequences of losing beavers were profound: streams eroded, wetlands dried up, and species from salmon to swans and other birds lost vital habitat. Today, a growing coalition of “Beaver Believers”— including scientists, ranchers, and passionate citizens — recognizes that ecosystems with beavers are far healthier, for humans and non-humans than those without them.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, York County Audubon will present a Zoom program entitled: Partnering With Beavers to Heal the Planet with Ben Goldfarb.

Ben Goldfarb is an award-winning environmental journalist and an excellent speaker. His recent book “Eager: The Surprising Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter” reveals that our modern idea of what a healthy landscape looks like and how it functions is wrong, distorted by the fur trade that once trapped out millions of beavers from North America’s lakes and rivers.

In what very enjoyable talk, Ben will promises illustrate the history of this world-changing species and demonstrate how beavers can help us fight drought, flooding, wildfire, and climate change. His discussion will reveal the benefits to birds and wildlife that are possible when we coexist with this important if sometimes challenging species.

Goldfarb is the winner of the 2019 PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award and Eager was named one of the best books of 2018 by the Washington Post. His writing has appeared in numerous publications including The Atlantic, Science, National Geographic, The New York Times, Audubon Magazine and many others.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. There’s no charge to participate, but advance registration is required. To register, go to yorkcountyaudubon.org, and click on the link that you’ll find there. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

