A recount held Nov. 11 in the race for Cape Elizabeth Town Council confirmed incumbent Jeremy Gabrielson and challengers Susan Gillis and Timothy Reiniger are the winners of the Nov. 2 contest. Challenger Victoria Volent remains on the outside looking in.

According to unofficial results posted Nov. 2, just 72 votes separated the tally for Gabrielson, the highest vote-getter, and Volent, who received the lowest number of votes in the race for three at-large seats on the council. Following the recount, that number dropped to 71.

Recount results released by town officials show Gabrielson received the most votes with 2,281, Gillis followed with 2,251 and Reiniger, 2,216. Volent was six votes shy of Reiniger with 2,210 votes. Gabrielson had the same number of votes, Gillis gained four votes, Reiniger gained two votes and Volent gained one vote. Volent requested the recount, according to Town Clerk Debra Lane

The four candidates were split on zoning amendments that would permit the controversial Dunham Court affordable housing project in the town center. Gabrielson and Volent approved of the amendments, while Gillis and Reiniger were in opposition.

Those amendments were approved by the council Oct. 13, before a group of residents filed a petition to force the decision to a referendum.

There were 3,758 ballots left blank and 100 write-ins, according to the results of the recount.

