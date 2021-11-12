WHERE: McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, Massachusetts
KICKOFF: Saturday, noon
WEB/TV: FloSports/NESN+
ALL-TIME SERIES: Massachusetts leads, 42-16-1
LAST MEETING: Nov. 11, 2017, won by Massachusetts, 44-31
LAST WEEK: Maine lost to Stony Brook, 22-17; Massachusetts lost to Rhode Island, 35-22
KEY STAT: 3-23, Maine’s record vs. FBS opponents
OUTLOOK: This is certainly a winnable game for the Black Bears. UMass lost last week to Rhode Island, which Maine defeated the week before. After that game, Massachusetts fired its head coach and defensive coordinator. The biggest issue facing the Black Bears is trying to figure out what the new coach is going to do, especially defensively. The Minutemen are giving up 45 points and 490.1 yards per game. They’ve allowed 231.9 rushing yards per game, which Maine will try to exploit. Maine QB Joe Fagnano, injured in the season’s second game, will return as the starter. He gives the Black Bears a deep ball threat that they’ve been missing. But Maine will likely try to run the ball often, with Freddie Brock and Elijah Barnwell, to take some pressure off Fagnano in his return. Maine also has to take care of the ball, because UMass has eight fumble recoveries. The Minutemen are averaging only 15.8 points per game, but the Black Bears have to be wary of RB Ellis Merriweather, who has rushed for 611 yards and three touchdowns. The Minutemen list freshman Brady Olson or redshirt freshman Garrett Dzuro as the starting quarterback.
OF NOTE: In addition to Fagnano returning, the Black Bears are getting other injured players back. Left guard Matthias Staalsoe, injured on Oct. 16, will be back in the starting lineup. And DEs Jamehl Wiley and Justin Sambu are both expected to play. Wiley has been out for six weeks and Sambu the last three. RT Kevin Jones, who missed most of the second half last week, should return. If not, he’ll once again be replaced by redshirt freshman David Gross of Bucksport. But Maine will be without WR Michael Monios, who suffered a broken clavicle last week. WR Andre Miller (hamstring) will be a game-time decision. If Miller can’t play, look for sophomore Montigo Moss (three catches, 48 yards last week) to step in again. … Maine’s three wins over FBS opponents came in 2004 (Mississippi State, 9-7), 2013 (Massachusetts, 24-14) and 2018 (Western Kentucky, 31-28). … Maine is 4-0 this year when entering the fourth quarter with a lead.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Moody Blues drummer, co-founder Graeme Edge dies at 80
-
Varsity Maine
Eight-man football state championship previews
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Browns RB Chubb won’t play against Patriots
-
Nation & World
Man who went to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash
-
New England Patriots
Patriots inching closer to being real contenders
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.