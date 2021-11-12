The 8th Annual Sergeant Major Memorial Golf Classic Scramble, held at Dunegrass Golf Club in Old Orchard Beach on Sept. 20, honored the life of Sergeant Major Eleanor Judge who served in the Marine Corps for 31 years. She helped pave the way for military women everywhere as she was the “first” woman Sergeant Major of a Marine Corps Base and oversaw Camp Pendleton.

The 8th Annual Sergeant Major Memorial Golf Classic Scramble, honoring Sergeant Major Eleanor Judge took place Sept. 20. From left are: Richard, Charlie (the dog), Sharon Judge, Marianne Quinn, Mary Lou Judge, and Phil McKay.

This tournament honors Sergeant Major Judge, as well as all of our heroes, both past and present. This year, and for the past two years, all the proceeds have gone to the Pets For Vets charity. Prior to Pets For Vets, the Sergeant Major has benefited many other veteran organizations.

Many of the sponsors and golfers have participated in this yearly event since its beginning in 2013, the year of Judge’s death. The sponsor contributions came from large and small companies alike, such as, Gillman Electric (title sponsor), Ken’s Place, M&K Builders from Arlington, Massachusetts, Law Offices of Bernstein and Shur, Bruce Haskell Photography, On the Vine, Pat’s Pizza, Mueller Plumbing, Pine Point Grille, Hanson’s Hardware, Rumorz, Bullseye Pest Control, Loyal Order of the Moose, Paws Applause, Lane Oral Surgery of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Metro Properties from Belmont, Massachusetts and many more. There were countless donations from many local families and individuals along with many donations for all of the raffles prizes, which was a huge success.

A full field of golfers graced the course on a picture perfect fall day. The competition was friendly but fierce. There were many on course prizes to be had, such as longest drives and closest to the pins for both men and women, along with four, hole-in-one prizes for a chance to win $25,000, airplane tickets, golf clubs and flat screen TV’s. Unfortunately we will have to wait until next year for those big winners. The putting contest is also a huge draw with 10 finalists and it went four rounds in until the entire field yielded and donated all the winnings to the cause. We also had over 20 volunteers to help make this a memorable experience for all.

Dunegrass Golf Club has been the host since the inception of the charity fund raiser. For the eighth time, everyone left with a fond memory of the course, the hospitality, great food and beverages supplied by the staff and the Pugliares family.

This year, the tournament donated $10,000 to “Pets for Vets,” a national organization, matching veterans and rescue dogs, that help ease the transition back to civilian life. Veterans are matched with the right dog, and share a special bond, as they create new beginnings together.

These funds will provide training for numerous dogs and for our heroes.

Pets for Vets, and the Judge family want to thank all who participated, volunteered and donated. Mark your calendars, for Sept. 12, 2022, to participate next year, back again at Dunegrass Golf Club. For more information on Pets For Vets, visit www.petsforvets.com, and for more information on The Sergeant Major Golf Classic 2022, email [email protected]

