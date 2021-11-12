WOODSTOCK —The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire Friday morning at 171 Cushman Hill Road that severely damaged a family home.
Three residents of the two-story home escaped with no injuries, but a pet cat was reported missing, Woodstock Fire Chief Kyle Hopps said.
The Red Cross is assisting the residents, he said.
The first call came in about 10:40 a.m. A second alarm was issued half an hour later. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down to prevent the home from becoming a total loss, Hopps said.
Hopps said manpower was an issue in battling the daytime fire.
Assisting the Woodstock Fire Department were units from Mexico, Rumford, Greenwood, West Paris, Bethel, Paris and Norway.
It is the second major fire in town this week. On Tuesday, a sawmill on Route 232 was destroyed.
