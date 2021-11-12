Sophia Pahl recorded 17 kills and Allyson Hawkins had 12 kills and 13 digs as Bowdoin advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament with a 3-1 victory Friday against Johnson & Wales in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bowdoin (23-4) lost the first set, 25-20, then won the next three, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-23.

The Polar Bears play again Saturday against Susquehanna, which defeated Maine Maritime in three sets.

This roundup will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous