Sophia Pahl recorded 17 kills and Allyson Hawkins had 12 kills and 13 digs as Bowdoin advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament with a 3-1 victory Friday against Johnson & Wales in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Bowdoin (23-4) lost the first set, 25-20, then won the next three, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-23.
The Polar Bears play again Saturday against Susquehanna, which defeated Maine Maritime in three sets.
This roundup will be updated.
