CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game at New England after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out Chubb following Friday’s practice.

Chubb was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday along with punt returner/running back Demetric Felton as the Browns (5-4) dealt with a minor virus outbreak this week, with five positive tests.

Felton will also miss Sunday’s game.

Chubb is third in the NFL with 721 yards rushing despite missing two games because of a calf injury. The two-time Pro Bowler ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard run, in a 41-16 win at Cincinnati last week.

With Chubb out and Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve, D’Ernest Johnson will make his second start Sunday. On Oct. 21, Johnson rushed for a career-high 146 yards in a win over the Denver Broncos in his first NFL start.

CARDINALS: Quarterback Kyler Murray was back at practice on Friday, potentially giving Arizona a boost heading into Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers.

Murray missed a game for the first time in his three-year career last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers because of an ankle injury. Backup Colt McCoy played well in Murray’s absence, completing 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown in Arizona’s 31-17 victory.

But there’s no doubt Arizona’s offense is more versatile with Murray, who is always a threat to run. The 24-year-old quarterback is one of the league’s top MVP candidates through the first half of the season, completing nearly 73% of his passes for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also run for three touchdowns.

Kingsbury didn’t commit to playing Murray on Sunday, but said the quarterback is trending in the right direction.

“He’s progressing, it’s good to have him out there,” Kingsbury said. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, Sunday, and go from there.”

The Cardinals have the NFL’s best record at 8-1 but have been dealing with a crush of injuries. The team’s injury report had 12 players out and four more limited on Wednesday.

BILLS: Coach Sean McDermott ruled out starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds from playing at the New York Jets on Sunday.

Edmunds didn’t practice this week after sustaining a hamstring injury in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville. He leads the team with 54 tackles through eight games. Veteran backup A.J. Klein is expected to fill in for Edmunds.

McDermott said rooking starting right tackle Spencer Brown is expected to return after missing two games because of a back injury. He added that tight end Dawson Knox is trending in the right direction to play after missing two games because of a broken right hand. Knox leads Buffalo with five receiving touchdowns.

