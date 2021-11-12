COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex Ovechkin got his 742nd career goal, Conor Sheary scored with 1:22 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 Friday night.

Garnet Hathaway scored twice to help Washington get its third straight win. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots for his first win since Oct. 29.

Sean Kuraly had two goals for Columbus, and Gustav Nyquist also scored. Joonas Korpisalo had 24 saves.

Ovechkin’s laser shot from the right circle at 10:19 of the first period tied the score 1-1 with his league-leading 12th goal of the season. Ovechkin broke a tie with Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time goals.

Hathaway gave Washington a 2-1 lead 24 seconds into the second period off a pass from Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. He got his second second of the night and second of the season on a breakaway at 7:23.

SABRES 3, OILERS 2: Dylan Cozens scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, in a span of 5:14 and as Buffalo snapped a 0-4-1 skid with a victory over visiting Edmonton.

Anders Bjork also scored during a second period in which Buffalo overcame a 2-1 deficit after Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl scored two power-play goals. Dustin Tokarski stopped 33 shots – including bang-bang chances by Draisaitl with 4:45 remining – for his second win in seven starts, and after allowing 13 goals in his past three outings.

Draisaitl improved his NHL-leading total to 14 goals, and Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his season-opening points streak to 13 games, in which he now has nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points.

The 13-game run to open the season is just the fifth in the NHL since 2000, and longest since Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon had a 13-game streak to open the 2019-20 season. McDavid’s streak ranks fourth among the Oilers, with Wayne Gretzky having the three longest runs of 16 games (1984-85), 30 (1982-83) and 51 (1983-84).

MAPLE LEAFS 2, FLAMES 1: Auston Matthews scored at 2:32 of overtime as Toronto beat Calgary.

William Nylander had a goal and an assist and Jack Campbell made 30 saves to help the Maple Leafs win for the seventh time in eight games.

Oliver Kylington scored for Calgary, which has lost three straight (0-2-1). Dan Vladar stopped 35 shots.

FLYERS 2, HURRICANES 1: Zack MacEwen scored with 8:40 remaining as visiting Philadelphia rallied to beat the Carolina.

Joel Farabee also scored in the third period for the Flyers, who had been shut out in their previous game and couldn’t score in this one until the final period.

Carter Hart stopped 39 shots for the Flyers, who have won two of their past three games.

NOTES

CANUCKS: Vancouver defenseman Tucker Poolman was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Colorado Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood.

Poolman was assessed a match penalty midway through the third period in the Canucks’ 7-1 loss in Denver on Thursday night. The suspension will cost Poolman $25,000. Poolman has an assist in 13 games this season.

