Ray E. Pierce, 81, a longtime resident of Kennebunk passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, after a prolonged illness. Ray was born in West Newfield, Maine. He was the youngest of 16 children, 10 girls and six boys, a set of twins and triplets. He loved being part of a big family!

He attended Sanford schools and worked many jobs over his career. He settled his family in Kennebunk and built his own home. He worked on his family’s farm and started his own wood business. He also worked as a cement finisher and was a loyal and resolute worker, always working hard his entire life to provide for his family.

Ray loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved to work on cars and built his own 1928 era Ford that he would enter in the Sanford Fourth of July parade. One year, Ray won a blue ribbon for his Ford. He was immensely proud of the car and all he accomplished building it.

Ray is predeceased by his father, Chester Newton Pierce, and mother, Mildred Hill Pierce, as well as his brothers and sisters.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Alice O’Meara Pierce, his daughter, Margaret Pierce Nason, his two grandchildren, Mary Ellen Nason and Ray Everett Nason, who he loved dearly. His one triplet sister as well as many nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss their special Uncle Ray.

A Celebration of his Life will be held in the spring of 2022 at which time he will be buried in the family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery South, in North Waterboro.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Homes.com.

Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: