Create your own getaway amongst the timeless forests and waters of Western Maine. An hour and twenty minutes-drive from Portland and just steps from the Five Kezar Ponds Reserve trailheads, this 2.04 acres site could be where you plan and build your dream home.

This gorgeous camp includes 208 feet of water frontage on Jewett Pond, a quiet summer fishing spot for non-motorized boats. Future owners will be able to immerse themselves in nature with the com-forts of modern living when they eventually build. A septic system has been designed, while underground utility lines and a well have been installed.

Highlights 2.04 acre lot with 208 feet of water frontage on quiet Jewett Pond, just steps from the Five Kezar Ponds Reserve

Blank slate to build, with underground utilities, well and septic system installed

Find four seasons of tranquility and recreation, surrounded by mountains, lakes and forests

Western Maine prides itself on its four seasons of recreation and beauty. Take your skates out on Jewett this winter or head to the Sunday River Ski Resort, a 30-minute drive away. Nearby Kezar Lake is a heavenly spot to swim as summer rolls back around. This is simply a beautiful space that you could soon call home.

83 Kezar’s Ridge Rd. is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected]

