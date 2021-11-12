University of Maine students staged a climate strike at the University Mall in Orono on Friday to continue to press the University of Maine system to divest from fossil fuels.
Members of Divest University of Maine System, a student organization, want UMaine system trustees to divest roughly $14 million in assets it has invested in the fossil fuel industry. It asked trustees to divest in fossil fuels during a September meeting, and Friday’s strike continues its campaign.
Faculty and staff members joined students in Friday’s strike, according to a news release issued by the group, also known as Divest UMS. It is part of a national network of activists who are applying public pressure on universities and other institutions to take their money out of the fossil fuel industry.
Friday’s action was the final event of the Divest UMS Week of Action leading up to a trustee meeting Monday. Members of the group plan to testify during Monday’s meeting and will give the board a financial recommendation.
“The main objective of the Week of Action is to raise public awareness and support,” the group wrote in its release.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
Schroder leads Celtics to overtime win against Bucks
-
Local & State
UMaine students stage strike for fossil fuel disinvestment
-
Health care
Alzheimer’s drug cited as Medicare premium jumps by $21.60
-
Feature Obituary
Ann P. Hammond, 85, was an educator, adventurer, poet
-
Maine Celtics
Blue Coats spoil return of G League basketball to Portland
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.