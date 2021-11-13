Earlier this fall, with his team uncharacteristically struggling, Marshwood Coach Alex Rotsko asked his players, “Who are you guys?”

Saturday evening at Fitzpatrick Stadium, Rotsko learned the answer.

The Hawks are regional champions. Again.

The third-seeded Hawks controlled play from the opening kickoff against previously undefeated Portland, getting four touchdown runs from Andrew Goodwin and a smothering defensive effort to win another Class B South title with a 35-0 victory at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Marshwood (8-3), which has won five of the last six Class B state championships, advanced to take on Windham in the state final next Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Portland entered with a 10-0 record, including a 28-14 victory at Marshwood on Oct. 1. But the Hawks avenged a regular-season loss for the second week in a row, after beating Kennebunk in the semifinals.

“All of sudden, everything clicked in at the right time,” said Rotsko. “I’m very proud of the kids. That was awesome.”

The Hawks set the tone by taking the opening kickoff and marching 80 yards in eight plays, going ahead to stay when Goodwin scored on a 4-yard run with 8:34 to go in the first quarter.

“We just executed really well on that first drive,” Rotsko said. “You start a game like that and you build confidence.”

After forcing a three-and-out, Marshwood got a 61-yard punt return from Cam Cornett to the Portland 14. Five plays later, Goodwin scored again, from the 3, and though the PAT was wide right, the Hawks had staggered Portland and led 13-0.

Late in the first quarter, Marshwood got the ball back at its 7 and with rain beginning to fall, the Hawks marched 93 yards in 11 plays. Quarterback Aidan Sullivan capped the drive with a 1-yard run, then hit Chris Reuning for the 2-point conversion and a 21-0 halftime advantage.

The Bulldogs had a chance to get back in it at the start of the second half. Behind the bruising running of quarterback Grant Crosby (11 carries, 69 yards), they had the ball for more than seven minutes and drove to the 17, but they ultimately turned it over on downs.

Marshwood then put it away with a 12-play, 83-yard drive that chewed up more than six minutes and resulted in Goodwin’s third TD, a 2-yard run.

Then, after intercepting Crosby for the second time, Goodwin clinched it with a 1-yard run and 2-point conversion rush.

“We just never stopped,” said Goodwin, who ran for 134 yards on 19 carries. “We played with a lot more heart than we did in the past.”

The Bulldogs can still look forward to playing rival Deering on Thanksgiving Day, but their ultimate goal of winning the program’s first championship since 2002 was dashed.

“(Marshwood) came in and they were more prepared than we were and the score reflected that, so hats off to them,” said Portland Coach Jason McLeod.

“This is certainly going to sting, but at the same time, we have each other and we’re a brotherhood. We’re lucky that we have a chance to end the season in a positive way in the Turkey Day game.”

