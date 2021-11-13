PARIS — Oxford Hills earned its first trip to a football state championship game since 1999 by handling Bonny Eagle 34-7 in the Class A semifinals Saturday at Gouin Athletic Complex.

Eli Soehren threw four touchdown passes and had a 46-yard touchdown run for the Vikings, and the defense intercepted two passes in the first half and forced the third-seeded Scots (6-4) to turn the ball over on downs on all three of their second-half possessions.

Matthew Doucette caught two of Soehren’s touchdown passes and Dakota Grassi and Wyatt Knightly each reeled in one. Grassi and Knightly also had an interception apiece.

The Vikings (8-1), the second seed in Class A, will face top-seed next Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

