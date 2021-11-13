LEWISTON — The Windham football team is headed to the Class B final.
Nick Garrison hauled in a pair of touchdown passes in overtime, including the game-winner from 6 yards out, and Windham took down Lawrence 42-35 in the Class B North final.
Will Ledbetter threw five touchdown passes for the Eagles (9-0).
Parker Higgins ran for 110 yards and Andrew Trombley ran for two scores for the Bulldogs (6-4).
This story will be updated.
