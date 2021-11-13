NEWARK, N.J. — Brad Marchard scored twice and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and the Boston Bruins beat New Jersey 5-2 on Saturday, ending the Devils’ three-game winning streak.
Erik Haula, Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored as the Bruins ended a three-game losing streak on the road. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy added three assists in helping Swayman win his third straight game.
Rookie Dawson Mercer and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and an assist for New Jersey. Linemate Andreas Johnsson added two assists.
Boston never trailed after Haula scored his first goal of the season at 17:37 of the first period.
Marchand extended the advantage to 2-0 early in the second period with a power-play goal.
Mercer cut the lead to a goal just 28 seconds later, capping a quick counterattack. It was his fifth goal of the season.
Marchard restored the two-goal margin a little more than two minutes later, putting a rebound past Jonathan Bernier, who made 31 saves.
Bratt narrowed the lead to 3-2 with 36 seconds left in the second period off a nice feed from Mercer, but Bergeron made it 4-2 midway through the third period, tapping the rebound of a David Pastrnak over the line. DeBrusk scored into an empty net.
NOTES: The two-goal performance was Marchard’s 50th multi-goal game with Boston, tying him for fifth in Bruins’ history with linemate Patrice Bergeron. … McAvoy has had at least two assists in three of the last five games. … Boston is now 2-4 on the road.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Carnival Cruises to resume Alabama operations March 5
-
Boston Bruins
Marchand scores twice as Bruins end Devils winning streak
-
Varsity Maine
Cross country: Orono’s Ruth White wins New England title
-
Business
Biden bill would give local news outlets ‘shot in the arm’
-
College
Saturday’s Top 25 roundup: Baylor football ends No. 4 Oklahoma’s 17-game winning streak
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.