NEWARK, N.J. — Brad Marchard scored twice and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and the Boston Bruins beat New Jersey 5-2 on Saturday, ending the Devils’ three-game winning streak.

UP NEXT WHO: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: NESN

Erik Haula, Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored as the Bruins ended a three-game losing streak on the road. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy added three assists in helping Swayman win his third straight game.

Rookie Dawson Mercer and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and an assist for New Jersey. Linemate Andreas Johnsson added two assists.

Boston never trailed after Haula scored his first goal of the season at 17:37 of the first period.

Marchand extended the advantage to 2-0 early in the second period with a power-play goal.

Mercer cut the lead to a goal just 28 seconds later, capping a quick counterattack. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Marchard restored the two-goal margin a little more than two minutes later, putting a rebound past Jonathan Bernier, who made 31 saves.

Bratt narrowed the lead to 3-2 with 36 seconds left in the second period off a nice feed from Mercer, but Bergeron made it 4-2 midway through the third period, tapping the rebound of a David Pastrnak over the line. DeBrusk scored into an empty net.

NOTES: The two-goal performance was Marchard’s 50th multi-goal game with Boston, tying him for fifth in Bruins’ history with linemate Patrice Bergeron. … McAvoy has had at least two assists in three of the last five games. … Boston is now 2-4 on the road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous