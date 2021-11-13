SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Herro had 27 points and eight rebounds to help the Miami Heat beat the Utah Jazz 111-105 on Saturday.
Duncan Robinson made six 3-pointers and added 22 points. Kyle Lowry had 21. Miami swept the season series with the Jazz and snapped a three-game losing streak.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points – 19 in the fourth quarter – to lead Utah. Jordan Clarkson added 25 points and Donovan Mitchell had 22.
The Jazz lost for the fourth time in five games.
Utah used a 18-0 run to rally from a 22-point deficit in the final minutes. Bogdanovic made a layup to finish off the run and cut Miami’s lead to 109-105 with 14.5 seconds left. Herro made a pair of free throws with 10.9 seconds remaining to seal it.
Robinson and Bam Adebayo ignited the Heat’s offense in the first quarter. Robinson made three 3-pointers and Adebayo bookended a 21-2 run with four free throws and a dunk to help Miami surge to a 23-7 lead.
Clarkson brought Utah back into the game by himself. He scored 11 straight points in just 1:16 – starting with back-to-back 3-pointers – and trimmed Miami’s lead to 27-24 going into the second quarter.
