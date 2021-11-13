SANFORD – Gertrude “Trudy” Gowen, 100 years old, of Sanford passed away on Nov. 7, 2021 after a brief stay at Pinnacle Health Care in Sanford. She was born on May 2, 1921 to Roscoe and Catherine (Fisher) Carlisle in Sanford.

On March 7, 1945, Trudy married the love of her life, Glenn Wilton Gowen in Sanford. They were blessed with 60 years of marriage before Glenn’s passing in 2006. Trudy and Glenn enjoyed many summers at their camp on Square Pond and enjoyed hosting generations of family there.

Trudy was an avid sports fan but especially loved her Red Sox. She enjoyed watching their games on TV; and if she missed a late-night game, she would watch the rebroadcast the next day.

Trudy was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her brother, Frank Carlisle, her brother, Roland Carlisle and her sister, Mildred Fisher. She is survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Home Instead in Kennebunk for the loving care they provided to her in her home for over two years. She loved you all. They would also like to thank the staff at Pinnacle Health Care in Sanford for the love and compassion shown to her in her last months.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at Oakdale Cemetery in Sanford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

