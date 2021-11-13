The recount was requested by Victoria Volent, who came in last in a four-way race for three seats on the seven-member council.

In the end, first-place finisher Jeremy Gabrielson held steady with 2,281 votes; Susan Gillis kept second place with five additional votes, going from 2,247 to 2,252; Timothy Reiniger kept the third seat with two additional votes, going from 2,214 to 2,216; and Volent was still out of the race, though she gained one vote, going from 2,209 to 2,210.

The number of write-in votes also increased, from 90 to 100; and blanks decreased from 3,775 to 3,758, town officials reported.