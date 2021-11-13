AMHERST, Mass. — Joe Fagnano completed 16 of 27 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in the first game since suffering an ankle injury in the second game of the season as the University of Maine beat Football Bowl Division team UMass 35-10 on Saturday.

Maine improves to 5-5, while UMass falls to 1-9.

The Minutemen took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, before Maine took the lead in the second quarter on an 18-yard run by Freddie Brock and an 8-yard TD pass from Fagnano to Devin Young. Fagnano added a 14-yard scoring pass to Shawn Bowman in the third quarter, and Elija Barnwell rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Maine.

Barnwell rushed 16 times for 98 yards, while Brock added 77 yards rushing on 13 carries.

BATES 27, HAMILTON 21: Christian Olivieri caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Colton Bosselait with four seconds left and the Bobcats (3-6) rallied to beat the Continentals (2-7) in Lewiston.

Bates took over at its own 38 with 39 seconds left and the game tied at 21. Bosselait completed a 10-yard pass to Olivieri and ran for 13-yards for another first down to give the Bobcats the ball on the Hamilton 48, setting up the game-winning score.

Bates, which won its second straight game, tied the game when Alexander Suny caught a 9-yard TD pass from Bosselait with 6:45 left in the third quarter.

Bosselait completed 23 of 36 passes for 372 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Caleb Bolden had 88 yards rushing, while Sean Bryant caught seven passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 35, HUSSON 10: The Golden Bears (7-3, 5-1 CCC) scored 28 points in the second half to beat the Eagles (7-3, 4-2) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Ian Britt rushed 16 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns for Western New England.

Nic Visser completed 13 of 31 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown for Husson. Garrett Poussard had 26 rushes for 106 yards and a score.

