BALTIMORE — Abby Bashaw scored early in the second quarter as the Bowdoin field hockey team beat Centre College 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Saturday.

Bowdoin, the fifth seed, improves to 16-4 and advances to face Johns Hopkins in the regional final at 1 p.m. Sunday. Johns Hopkins (20-0) advanced with a 1-0 win over Salisbury. Centre College ends the season 15-4.

Bashaw redirected a pass from Jill Cloonan with 4:20 remaining in the first half.

VOLLEYBALL

SUSQUEHANNA 3, BOWDOIN 1: The River Hawks (24-6) beat the Polar Bears (22-5) 14-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Susquehanna advances to face MIT in the regional final on Sunday.

Cori Gray had 15 kills and Jaida Hodge-Adams added 10 for Bowdoin.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

PROVIDENCE 66, MAINE 61: Kennebunk High graduate Emily Archibald had 20 points and six rebounds as the Friars (1-1) beat the Black Bears (0-2) in overtime in Orono.

Janai Crooms added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Providence.

Anne Simon had 24 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Black Bears. Alba Orois added 13 points.

COLBY 61, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 60: Caroline Smith made a pair of foul shots with one second left to give the Mules (1-0) a four-point lead and they held on to beat the Nor’easters (0-2) in the UNE Tip Off Tournament in Biddeford.

Keagan Dunbar scored 16 points and Adaobi Nebuwa added 12 points and nine rebounds for Colby.

Abby Cavallaro, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a one-point game, scored 12 points for UNE. Jordyn Franzen had a double-double, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

BOWDOIN 65, NAZARETH 44: Megan Tan scored 13 points, and Tori Beck and Sydney Jones added 10 apiece as the Polar Bears (1-0) cruised past the Golden Flyers (1-1) at Brunswick.

Tan also had eight rebounds and Jones added seven assists.

Kim Davis had 13 points and eight rebounds for Nazareth.

SPRINGFIELD 80, SOUTHERN MAINE 45: Rachel Vinton scored 15 points, Sidney Wentland had 14 and Grace Dzindolet added 13 as the Pride (3-0) beat the Huskies (1-2) in Gorham.

Michelle Rowe had 11 points and 10 rebounds for USM.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 104, NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 94: Nicholas Curtis had 30 points, five assists and two steals to power the Polar Bears (1-1) past the Pilgrims (1-3) at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Griffin Foley chipped in with 26 points and five rebounds. Julian Llopiz added 21 points.

Jamal Allen scored 25 points for NEC.

BOWDOIN 89, THOMAS 68: James McGowan had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Michael SImonds added 16 points, five rebounds and three assists, as the Polar Bears (1-0) cruised past the Terriers (0-2) at Brunswick.

Manav Randhawa chipped in with 15 points and four assists. Afamdi Achufusi added 13 points.



Demetris Webster scored 25 points for Thomas.

SOUTHERN MAINE 76, LEHMAN 68: Chance Dixon scored 23 points, including shooting 5 of 9 from 3-point range as the Huskies (3-1) earned their third straight win, beating the Lightning (2-1) in Gorham.

Jacobe Thomas added 12 points and six rebounds for USM. Cody Hawes had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Marcus Christopher chipped in six points and 14 rebounds.

Gian Batista and Isaiah Geathers led Lehman with 17 points a piece.

WPI 66, COLBY 49: The Goats (3-0) forced 15 turnovers and had only three of their own in a win over the Mules (1-1) in Worcester, Mass.

John Lowther had 15 points and seven rebounds for WPI. John Adams added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Jack Lawson had 14 points and six rebounds for Colby.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 5, JOHNSON & WALES 1: A four-goal second period propelled the Huskies (4-2, 3-1 NEHC) past the Wildcats (4-2, 2-2) at home in Gorham.

Johnson & Wales struck first with a goal from Hannah Tracy assisted by Brooke Dineen and Kaylin Garner. Madison Chagnon responded for USM later in the first period, with Ally Stymiest scoring twice and Rylie Binette and Maddy Young each adding one goal. Goalie Haley McKim had 24 saves.

Anna Maulson made 33 saves in goal for Johnson & Wales.

MAINE 4, CONNECTICUT 4 (2OT): Danielle Fox scored late in the third period as the Huskies (11-2-1, 6-2-1 Hockey East) tied the game and settled for a tie with the Black Bears (4-8-1, 2-5-1) in Storrs, Connecticut.

Ali Beltz scored earlier in the third period to give Maine the lead.

Isa Kuoppala, Isa Press and Maddie Giordano scored earlier in the game to give Maine a 3-1 lead.

Samantha Carpentier-Yelle and Megan Warrener combined for 13 saves in net for UConn. Summer-Rae Dobson, Danielle Fox, Claire Peterson and Taylor Wabick each had a goal.

ENDICOTT 3, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Quin Healy, Jacy Kuhlman and Kat Keith scored one goal a piece as the Gulls (4-1-0, 3-1-0 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (2-3-0, 2-2-0) in Beverly, Mass.

Endicott goalie Michaela O’Brien stopped 14 shots to earn the shut out. Kayleigh Laurendeau made seven saves and Delanie Corcoran made 26 for UNE.

