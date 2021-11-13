FOOTBALL

Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, giving Cleveland back a key defender for this weekend’s game at New England.

Owusu-Koramoah missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain, an injury that came as he was playing his best ball this season. He returned to practice this week, didn’t have any setbacks and was cleared to play Sunday.

The Browns (5-4) also activated defensive back M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring) from injured reserve and released veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings before traveling to take on the Patriots (5-4).

• Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Moss was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. He practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday after getting hurt in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last weekend.

• Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for the reigning MVP to make his return Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

• The Tennessee Titans have placed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve after he hurt a hamstring in practice.

• The Dallas Cowboys have activated receiver Michael Gallup and defensive tackle Trysten Hill after lengthy absences, and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu is set for his NFL debut against Atlanta on Sunday.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from Friday’s qualifying session at the Brazilian Grand Prix after a technical infringement by Mercedes in the latest blow to the British driver’s defense of his Formula One title.

The stewards’ decision forces Hamilton to start last in Saturday’s sprint race at Interlagos in 20th position.

Mercedes said it would not appeal the decision.

On a dramatic day, Hamilton’s rival, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, was fined after the Dutch driver was seen touching the rear wing of the Mercedes car.

TENNIS

STOCKHOLM OPEN: Tommy Paul won the first ATP Tour title of his career, beating Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to capture the Stockholm Open.

The American player concluded the week of his life as a professional – during which he beat Andy Murray and compatriots Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe – by closing into the net on the back of a big first serve and hitting a winner on his third championship point.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Joachim B. Hansen and Francesco Laporta, players outside the top 150 in the world and with one win between them on the European Tour, share the lead heading into the final round of the Dubai Championship.

Hansen got up and down for par from a greenside bunker on No. 18 to shoot a 5-under 67 in the third round Saturday and move to 19 under par overall in the next-to-last event in the 2021 season.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Slovenian skier Andreja Slokar won the only women’s World Cup parallel race of the season, edging Thea Louise Stjernesund of Norway in the final of the floodlit event, in Lech-Zurs, Austria.

Slokar lost the first run of the final in dense snowfall but beat Stjernesund in the decisive heat to win by .05 of a second on aggregate.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING: Belgium booked its place at next year’s World Cup with a 3-1 win over Estonia in their qualifying group.

With just one match left to play in Group E, top-ranked Belgium remained unbeaten and has an unassailable five-point lead over second-place Wales, which defeated Belarus 5-1 in Cardiff with Gareth Bale making his 100th appearance for Wales.

