Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss the Steelers’ game Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers announced Saturday night that Roethlisberger was ruled out for the game.

Mason Rudolph will likely start for the Steelers, who have won four straight games.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger has completed 64.5% of his passes this season with 10 touchdowns, four interceptions for a 90 passer rating.

• Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, giving Cleveland back a key defender for this weekend’s game at New England.

Owusu-Koramoah missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain, an injury that came as he was playing his best ball this season. He returned to practice this week, didn’t have any setbacks and was cleared to play Sunday.

The Browns (5-4) also activated defensive back M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring) from injured reserve and released veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings before traveling to take on the Patriots (5-4).

• Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Moss was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. He practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday after getting hurt in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last weekend.

• Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for the reigning MVP to make his return Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

• The Tennessee Titans have placed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve after he hurt a hamstring in practice.

• The Dallas Cowboys have activated receiver Michael Gallup and defensive tackle Trysten Hill after lengthy absences, and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu is set for his NFL debut against Atlanta on Sunday.

• Sam Huff, the hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker who helped the New York Giants reach six NFL title games from the mid-1950s to the early 1960s and later became a popular player and announcer in Washington, died Saturday. He was 87.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from Friday’s qualifying session at the Brazilian Grand Prix after a technical infringement by Mercedes in the latest blow to the British driver’s defense of his Formula One title.

The stewards’ decision forces Hamilton to start last in Saturday’s sprint race at Interlagos in 20th position.

Mercedes said it would not appeal the decision.

On a dramatic day, Hamilton’s rival, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, was fined after the Dutch driver was seen touching the rear wing of the Mercedes car.

TENNIS

STOCKHOLM OPEN: Tommy Paul won the first ATP Tour title of his career, beating Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to capture the Stockholm Open.

The American player concluded the week of his life as a professional – during which he beat Andy Murray and compatriots Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe – by closing into the net on the back of a big first serve and hitting a winner on his third championship point.

NEXT GEN ATP FINAL: Carlos Alcaraz dominated in Milan to beat Sebastian Korda 4-3 (5), 4-2, 4-2 to win the Next Gen ATP Finals, capping a brilliant season for the Spanish teenager.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Joachim B. Hansen and Francesco Laporta, players outside the top 150 in the world and with one win between them on the European Tour, share the lead heading into the final round of the Dubai Championship.

Hansen and Laporta both shoot 5-under 67 in the third round and are 19-under overall.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Jim Furyk shot a 6-under 65 on Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, putting him in position to win the PGA Tour Champions season points title.

Furyk started the round three behind leader Kirk Triplett and quickly made up ground with an eagle on the par-5 first hole at Phoenix Country Club. Fans at the par-3 15th serenaded the former University of Arizona player after he nearly aced the 178-yard hole and he gave them a wave after tapping in for birdie.

Langer, who’s been battling back pain all weekend, bookended his third round with eagles for a bogey-free 63 to remain in the hunt for his sixth Schwab Cup. He was 10 under, six off the lead heading into the final round Sunday.

Stephen Ames shot 65 to reach 14 under and was tied with New Zealander Steven Alker, a qualifier less than four months ago who shot 68. Fan favorite Phil Mickelson was another shot back after a 68.

LPGA: Nelly Korda started with two birdies and finished the same way, making up plenty of ground along the way for a 7-under 63 that gave her a share of the lead with Lexi Thompson in the Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Florida.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Slovenian skier Andreja Slokar won the only women’s World Cup parallel race of the season, edging Thea Louise Stjernesund of Norway in the final of the floodlit event, in Lech-Zurs, Austria.

Slokar lost the first run of the final in dense snowfall but beat Stjernesund in the decisive heat to win by .05 of a second on aggregate.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING: Belgium booked its place at next year’s World Cup with a 3-1 win over Estonia in their qualifying group.

With just one match left to play in Group E, top-ranked Belgium remained unbeaten and has an unassailable five-point lead over second-place Wales, which defeated Belarus 5-1 in Cardiff with Gareth Bale making his 100th appearance for Wales.

