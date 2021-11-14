FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Nameless Ones,” by John Connolly (Atria)

2. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

3. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

4. “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” by Rivka Galchen (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

5. “Crossroads,” by Jonathan Franzen (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

6. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

7. “Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

8. “State of Terror,” by Louise Penny & Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon)

9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

10. “Bewilderment,” by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton)

Paperback

1. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

2. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

3. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

4. “Death in Her Hands,” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin)

5. “We Ride Upon Sticks,” by Quan Barry (Vintage)

6. “Writers & Lovers,” by Lily King (Grove)

7. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

8. “The Cold Millions,” by Jess Walter (Harper)

9. “Tokyo Ueno Station,” by Yu Miri (Riverhead)

10. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Co.)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

2. “Wintering,” by Katherine May (Riverhead)

3. “Renegades,” by Barack Obama & Bruce Springsteen (Crown)

4. “The Bar Book,” by Jeffrey Morgenthaler (Chronicle)

5. “Hip-Hop (And Other Things),” by Shea Serrano (Twelve)

6. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Little Brown)

7. “Seek You,” by Kristen Radtke (Pantheon)

8. “Midnight in Washington,” by Adam Schiff (Random House)

9. “The Confidence Men,” by Margalit Fox (Random House)

10. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” by David Allen Sibley (Knopf)





Paperback

1. “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin)

2. “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Mushroom at the End of the World,” by Anna Lowenhaupt Tsing (Princeton)

4. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

5. “The Body,” by Bill Bryson (Anchor)

6. “The Best American Food Writing 2021,” by Gabrielle Hamilton (Mariner)

7. “An Onion in My Pocket,” by Deborah Madison (Vintage)

8. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

9. “The Lobster Coast,” by Colin Woodard (Penguin)

10. “Come As You Are,” by Emily Nagoski (Simon)

— Longfellow Books, Portland