On Nov. 2, the Maine people spoke loudly about CMP’s so-called Green Energy Corridor. We saw through many of CMP’s questionable plans. But foremost I think Maine people realized we were getting a bad deal. The corridor was never about green energy. It was about making billions for CMP and its parent company. Is this energy new, is it green? No, it’s the same old amount of slightly dirty energy simply being re-routed through the state of Maine for use in Massachusetts.

CMP shows disrespect for our people and our state by continuing its cutting in the 53-mile corridor in western Maine damaging the forest, streams, lakes which support birds, plants, animals and fish. Given the situation, the Department of Environmental Protection must step in and stop the damage, and stay CMP’s permit. The people of Maine have spoken. The Maine DEP must honor our vote!

Siri Beckman,

Bath

