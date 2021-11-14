Re: “Portland street photographer’s book of negatives a picture of nostalgia” (Nov. 8, Page A1):
John Duncan’s photographs evoked my memories of the 1970s, when I first moved to Maine and lived across from the skating pond on Deering Oaks.
As a pool player and pizza lover, I am also acquainted with the unnamed establishment pictured in the image provided by Islandport Press (Page A6). It is the interior of The Peanut House on lower Congress Street, across from what is still Pizza Villa.
As the adage goes, a picture is worth a thousand words.
Richard Williams
East Waterboro
