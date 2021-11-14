There appears to be no doubt that people who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are stressing our health care systems and driving up the cost of such services. Health and life insurers are also taking hits as these people increasingly use such benefits. Isn’t it time that unvaccinated people pay more for their medical and life insurance coverage?
Some health insurers already charge smokers higher premiums than what those who do not smoke are charged, since it has been fairly well established that smoking can affect one’s health. In fact, the Affordable Care Act allows insurance companies to charge smokers up to 50 percent more for such premiums!
And then, what about those who will just lie about their vaccination status? It is noteworthy that when applying for health or life insurance, lying about one’s smoking habits in order to receive lower premiums is considered insurance fraud. How would these “risk takers” react if they lied about their vaccination status and were suddenly denied benefits due to such misrepresentation?
Michael St. Pierre
Berwick
