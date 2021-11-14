ATLANTA — Trae Young scored a season-best 42 points and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 on Sunday night in a rematch of struggling teams that met in last season’s Eastern Conference finals.

Young just missed a triple-double, finishing with 10 assists and eight rebounds to push the Hawks to a much-needed victory.

Young was 8 of 13 from beyond the 3-point stripe, and easily surpassed his previous season high of 32 points in an Oct. 25 victory over Detroit.

Despite the return of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA champion Bucks lost for the seventh time in 10 games. Antetokounmpo scored 26 points after missing a game because of a sprained right ankle. Jrue Holiday had 19 points.

LAKERS 114, SPURS 106: Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds to help Los Angeles win at home.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points in his season debut for the Lakers, and Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington each had 15 points.

Los Angeles led by 14 in the second half, then held on improve to 3-3 since LeBron James was sidelined Nov. 4 because of an abdominal strain.

Dejounte Murray had a triple-double for the Spurs with 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Keldon Johnson scored 24 points.

NETS 120, THUNDER 96: Kevin Durant scored 33 points to help Brooklyn win at Oklahoma City.

Durant, who played eight seasons in Oklahoma City, still hasn’t been forgiven by Thunder fans for leaving in free agency. He was booed during pregame warmups and whenever he touched the ball early in the game.

Patty Mills scored 29 points and made a career-high nine 3-pointers, and James Harden added 16 points and 13 assists for the Nets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points for the Thunder, and Lu Dort added 20. Oklahoma City had won four straight.

SUNS 115, ROCKETS 89: Devin Booker had 26 points and six assists and visiting Phoenix won its eighth straight game and handed Houston its 11th loss in a row.

Booker had 16 points in the first quarter. JaVale McGee added 19 points and 14 rebounds.

HORNETS 106, WARRIORS 102: Terry Rozier had a big jump-ball win and made two late free throws to help Charlotte snap visiting Golden State’s seven-game winning streak.

Draymond Green tied up Rozier at midcourt with 17 seconds left, forcing a jump ball at midcourt. The 6-foot-1 Rozier outleaped the 6-foot-6 Green, forcing the Warriors to foul Rozier, who hit both free throws with 12.7 seconds to make it a two-possession game.

Rozier finished with 20 points, Miles Bridges had 22 and LaMelo Ball added 21.

Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points for Golden State, and Stephen Curry added 24 points and 10 assists in his annual homecoming game. Coming off an eight-game homestand, the Warriors dropped to 11-2.

NUGGETS 124, TRAIL BLAZERS 95: Nikola Jokic just missed out on his third straight triple-double, finishing with 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Denver spoiled Chauncey Billups return with a victory over visiting Portland.

Billups, a Denver native who had two playing stints with the Nuggets, lost his head coaching debut in his hometown without star Damian Lillard.

Lillard was out with what the team called a lower abdominal tendinopathy.

