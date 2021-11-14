PITTSFIELD – Linda J. Cregnole, 76, died unexpectedly on Nov. 5, 2021. She was born in Pittsfield, the third daughter of Peter and Iva (Cianchette) Cregnole.

She graduated from Maine Central Institute in 1963 and from the Maine Medical School of Radiology in 1965 as an R.T. She worked at MMC for a few years and then went to Florida on vacation with friends. She loved Sarasota, Fla. so much that she returned to Maine, tendered her resignation, and moved there for the next 27 years. Upon returning to Pittsfield she became the Director of Out Patient Services at Sebasticook Valley Hospital. The local doctors then hired her to manage their practice, a position she held until her retirement.

Linda was a gregarious, generous, witty person She loved being with her friends for golf, cards, and Friday night dinners at The Putter. She loved her French poodles and her Yorkie as if they were her children.

She was predeceased by her parents; her oldest sister, Gloria Samways; and her nephew, James Samways Jr.

She is survived by her sister, Gina Crangle of South Portland; nieces Lisa (and Darryl) Oxton of Lewiston, Pamela (and Bob) Tweedie of Bangor, Kathy (and Terry) Davis of Buxton, Angela Crangle of Newton, Mass. and her nephew, Christopher (and Jeannie) of Freeport.

A private funeral service will be held by the family.

In her honor, donations may be made to:

Maine Central Institute’s Development Fund

295 Maine St.

Pittsfield, ME 04967

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous