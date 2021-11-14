CUMBERLAND – Lucrezia “Gloria” Jean (DeRice) Candage, 93, of Cumberland, died peacefully on Nov. 9, 2021, after battling Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Portland to Beatrice P. (Petillo) and Andrew DeRice on March 9, 1928. Gloria graduated from Portland High School.

Gloria married Edward Boyd of Providence, R.I., and they had three children. Gloria was a sales associate at Sears where she worked in women’s fashions and later in the tool/lawn and garden department before retiring. When not at work, Gloria enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and watching the Red Sox. She loved playing with her grandchildren and golfing in the ladies league at Coventry Pines.

After being widowed for 10 years, she reconnected with her teenage sweetheart “Choppy” Candage and they were married in 1994. They played golf at Val Halla Golf Course, traveled the East Coast visiting friends and family, and enjoyed being “snowbirds” in Florida where they frequently hosted happy hours on their lanai.

Gloria was an outgoing, kindhearted person who easily made friends wherever she lived. She will be forever loved, remembered, and appreciated by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her first husband, Ed; five siblings, Frankie, Tony, Pete, Andy and Mary; and sadly, her young son, Peter.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 27 years, Thornton “Choppy” Candage of Cumberland; her sister-in-law, Joan DeRice of Portland; her son, Paul Boyd of Coventry R.I., her daughter, Patty and husband Jason Martin of Coventry R.I., her stepdaughters Pamela Ames of North Yarmouth, Patti Mikkelsen of New Gloucester, and Paula Candage of North Truro, Mass. Gloria was blessed to have four grandsons, a granddaughter, and four great-grandchildren that she was very proud of, Dylan Wilcox and wife Kimberley and their children June and Jack; Matthew Wilcox and wife Michaela and their children Declan and Olive; Logan, Lucas, and Emma Martin, all of Coventry R.I.; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth and Compassus Hospice in Scarborough, especially Nurse Mercedes, for their heartfelt compassionate care of Gloria.

She was a communicant of Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth.

A visiting hour will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov.19, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, where a memorial service will follow at 1 p.m.

Gloria will be buried with Ed in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, R.I.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to share your condolences, memories, and tributes with Gloria’s family.

Memorial donations may be made at act.alz.org or mailed to

Alzheimer’s Association

383 U.S. Route 1, #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

