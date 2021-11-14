WESTBROOK – Mary “Ida” Bridget Rudell Frank, 92, died on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Mary was born in Dunville, Newfoundland on Jan. 3, 1929, the daughter of the late John and Angela (Smith) Dunphy. She grew up in Dunville where she attended local schools. She met Elmer “Rudy” Rudell while he was stationed in the military, and they moved to Maine in 1945 when Rudy was relocated to Peaks Island. In the 1950s they transitioned to South Portland.

Ida worked at Healthtex as a stitcher. When the plant closed she worked at the Shaw’s Mill Creek from where she retired.

In 1978 she was predeceased by Rudy. She was a partitioner at St. John’s Church and Holy Cross. She married John Frank in 1982.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, folk painting, knitting, crocheting, and being a talented seamstress. Her family remembers her being very artistic and crafty, and a wonderful hostess. She loved to host family gatherings.

The family would like to thank the staff at Birchwoods at Canco and Avita of Stroudwater for their kind and compassionate care of Mary.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Rudy Rudell in 1978, John Frank in 2013; sisters Mary Ellen McGrath, Mary Margaret Maroney, brother, William Dunphy, half-brother, Richard Tremblett; a great-grandson.

Mary is survived by three daughters, Irene Perreault and husband Rick of Warrenton, Va., Leslie King and husband Tom of South Portland, Janet Ferguson and husband Dan of Bethel; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; close neighbors Joanie and David Caldwell; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Mary’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Guest Book