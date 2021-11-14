PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth police officer is facing a domestic assault charge stemming from an incident at his home in Maine, officials said.

Officer Todd Goodwin is on administrative leave following his arrest Thursday night in South Berwick, Maine, Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport said.

“They’re serious allegations. It’s an unfortunate situation, not only to the victim but also to our department. It’s a representation of our police officers and our department, and we are waiting for the pending investigation to find out further details,” Newport said.

South Berwick police didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment on Sunday, and The Associated Press could not find a number for Goodwin. It was unknown if he had a lawyer.

