BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins scored three goals in the third quarter and held for a 3-2 win over Bowdoin in the third round of the NCAA Division III field hockey tournament on Sunday afternoon.

Bowdoin ends the season at 16-5. Johns Hopkins (21-0) advances to face Trinity in the semifinals.

Emily Amsden converted a penalty stroke to give Johns Hopkins a 1-0 lead. Abby Birk then scored two goals less than three minutes apart to make it 3-0.

Bowdoin’s Manveer Sandhu and Faith Jennings scored in a 25-second span midway through the fourth quarter, but the comeback bid ended there.

Maddie Ferrucci made four saves for Bowdoin, while Alexis Loder had one save for Johns Hopkins.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 61, UNE 52: Sydney Jones scored 23 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and the Polar Bears (2-0) overcame an 11-point deficit against the Nor’easters (0-3) in the Nor’easter Tip-Off Tournament at Biddeford.

Annie Boasberg added 14 points for Bowdoin, which trailed 35-24 early in the second half.

Jordyn Franzen led UNE with 21 points. Abby Cavallaro finished with 14.

COLBY 59, NAZARETH 53: Carly Christopher and Caroline Smith each scored 13 points as the Mules (2-0) beat the Golden Eagles (1-2) in the Nor’easter Tip-Off Classic at Biddeford.

Adaobi Nebuwa added 10 points and seven rebounds for Colby.

Jaydn Abrams scored 11 points for Nazareth.

SMCC 72, ALBANY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY 57: Hannah Richards scored 23 points, Aija Andrews had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks, and Tara Flanders finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the SeaWolves (3-1) in a win over the Panthers (1-2) in Albany, New York.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SMCC 104, ALBANY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY 55: Ian Regan scored 23 points, Cameren Cousins added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and the SeaWolves (4-0) routed the Panthers (0-3) in Albany, New York.

David Mervilus scored 16 points off the bench in just 10 minutes. Thomas Martinotti finished with 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting, and Zachary Mickle had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

