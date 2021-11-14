ORONO, Maine — Maine’s flagship university is getting about $400,000 to expand its long-standing research focusing on baby lobsters.
University of Maine scientists, including marine researcher Richard Wahle, have studied larval lobsters for years. The health of baby lobsters is important because it gives clues about the future of the lobster population.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Sea Grant American Lobster Initiative is providing the money. The funds will help pay for a study that will seek to answer questions about changes in ocean conditions and larval distribution and the relationship of those things to the baby lobsters’ food supply, Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said.
The funds will give UMaine the resources it needs “to better understand the threats facing our lobster industry and help provide lobstermen the data and support they need to succeed,” the senators said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: The ‘great resignation’ is a trend that began before the pandemic – and bosses need to get used to it
-
Times Record Opinion
Dick Polman: Charlottesville defendants turn trial into a platform for hate
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Stop CMP corridor construction
-
Local & State
UMaine gets help to continue studying baby lobsters
-
Times Record
United Way of Mid Coast Maine campaign hits goal
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.