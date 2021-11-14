ORONO, Maine — Maine’s flagship university is getting about $400,000 to expand its long-standing research focusing on baby lobsters.

University of Maine scientists, including marine researcher Richard Wahle, have studied larval lobsters for years. The health of baby lobsters is important because it gives clues about the future of the lobster population.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Sea Grant American Lobster Initiative is providing the money. The funds will help pay for a study that will seek to answer questions about changes in ocean conditions and larval distribution and the relationship of those things to the baby lobsters’ food supply, Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said.

The funds will give UMaine the resources it needs “to better understand the threats facing our lobster industry and help provide lobstermen the data and support they need to succeed,” the senators said.