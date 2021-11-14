Wilbur Smith, a bestselling author who wrote dozens of adventure novels, has died at age 88.
Smith died unexpectedly at his home in Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday, his office said in an obituary posted on the website wilbursmithbooks.com. A cause of death was not provided.
Smith was born in 1933 in Northern Rhodesia – now Zambia – and set many of his stories in Africa, where he grew up on a cattle ranch and hunted game.
His first novel, “When the Lion Feeds,” was published in 1964. Its main character is the son of a ranch owner in South Africa who fights in the 1879 Anglo-Zulu War, becomes a gold mine owner and starts a stock exchange in Johannesburg. The book introduces the Courtney family, whom Smith continued to write about in subsequent novels that spanned several centuries, including the apartheid era in South Africa.
He published 49 novels in total that sold more than 140 million copies worldwide, according to his office. His novels “Gold Mine” and “Shout at the Devil” were adapted for movies.
“His knowledge of Africa, and his imagination knew no limitations,” Kevin Conroy Scott, his literary agent, said in a statement included with the online obituary.
Kate Parkin, with publisher Bonnier Books UK, said Smith left behind books that have yet to be published and outlines for future stories.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Golf roundup: Mickelson wins season finale, Langer takes Schwab Cup
-
Nation & World
Biden approval hits new low as economic discontent rises
-
Business
Inflation emerges as defining economic challenge of Biden presidency
-
Politics
House poised to pass spending plan this week, senior White House official says
-
Nation & World
Scientists skeptical, wanted more from climate pact
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.