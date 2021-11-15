Maine has set yet another record for the number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Monday, there were 261 individuals in the hospital, including 72 in critical care and 35 on ventilators. That’s an increase of 12 from Sunday. Since the pandemic began, 2,935 people in Maine have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point, according to data tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

As hospitals deal with a steady population of COVID-19 patients, many have had to postpone elective surgeries or have had to keep people in the emergency room longer than usual. Staffing shortages have made things even more challenging.

Hospitalizations are still trending downward across the country but are starting to level off somewhat. According to the U.S. CDC, there are 38,845 people in the hospital each day on average, a 32-percent decrease from this time last month.

New COVID-19 case numbers are not released on Mondays because CDC staff do not process tests over the weekend, but Maine’s most recent seven-day case average, 490, remains at a sustained high level. Across the country, cases have started to tick back as well after several weeks of declining numbers. According to the U.S. CDC, the seven-day U.S. average is 78,552, a 9-percent increase over the last two weeks.

The most recent seven-day average case rate in the U.S. is 166 per 100,000 people. Maine’s rate is slightly higher, 194 cases per 100,000 people, which is 26th highest among states.

In all, Maine has logged 111,114 confirmed or probable cases of the virus and 1,230 people have died. Both remain among the lowest per capita of any state.

Meanwhile, vaccinations continue at a steady rate in Maine, with doses for 5-11-year-olds and booster shots contributing significantly. Last Wednesday, more than 10,000 doses were administered, the first day of more than 10,000 since May 21.

Overall, Maine has administered 951,636 final doses of vaccine, which represents 70.8 percent of all residents. Additionally, 166,585 individuals have gotten booster doses. Boosters are recommended for anyone 65 and older who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines orginally, as well as anyone with immunodeficiencies and anyone who works or lives in a high-risk setting. Those who received the one-doses Johnson & Johnson vaccine are advised to get a booster regardless of their age.

Among elementary school age children, 10,943 have gotten their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, or 11.3 percent of all children in that age bracket. As has been true for much of the state’s vaccination effort so far, there are major geographic disparities.

In Lincoln County, 21 percent of younger children have gotten first doses, and in Cumberland County, 19 percent. In six counties – Franklin, Piscataquis, Washington, Somerset, Androscoggin and Aroostook – fewer than 5 percent of 5-11-year-olds have gotten a shot.

This story will be updated

