3RD PLACE PEOPLE - Madden Porter, 1, laughs as his mother Morgan Locklear swings him on Thursday at City Hall Plaza. Locklear and her boyfriend Aaron Porter, not pictured, are homeless. Locklear and her baby stay at the Family Center Shelter on Chestnut Street while Porter sleeps outside. Porter spent Wednesday night at the City Hall "sleep out," and planned to spend an additional night at least. "I'm trying to support everyone here as much as I can as long as I can," he said. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

