ALFRED — The food pantry operated by York County Shelter Programs could use more frozen turkeys for the Thanksgiving boxes that will be handed out to York County residents Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The pantry is open to residents countywide, and provides food parcels to residents who drop by weekly. The Thanksgiving box is special, and contains all the foods necessary for a traditional turkey dinner.

Mike Ouellette, manager of the food pantry, said at least 100 more turkeys are needed.

“I have a feeling we’ll be giving out more than usual, what with COVID-19,” he said.

In 2020, the York County Shelter Food Pantry provided food for 3,850 people.

As of Monday, Nov. 15, there were 712 turkeys at the ready, plus vegetables and other items that help make up a Thanksgiving dinner.

People may drop off turkeys, 10 to 15 pounds if possible, said Ouellette, at the pantry located at the intersection of Route 4 and Swett’s Bridge Road in Alfred. Drop-offs can be made from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Those who wish to donate should call Ouellette at 391-3125 and make arrangements.

Patrons may pick up Thanksgiving boxes 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday Nov. 22, Tuesday Nov. 23 and Wednesday Nov. 24. No preregistration is required, shelter officials said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: