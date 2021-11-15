PHILLIPS — A Dixfield teen was killed Sunday morning in a crash on Weld Road.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the single vehicle crash on Route 142 — Weld Road — reported at 8:01 a.m.

A 2002 Nissan Maxima driven by Benjamin Carrol, 18, of Dixfield struck several trees along the right side of Route 142, according to a statement from Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss. No other vehicles were reported to be involved.

A 15-year-old male from Dixfield was a passenger in the car and reported killed in the crash. Carrol and Charlie Billings, 18, of Carthage, a second passenger in the car, were injured and taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Maine State Police were called to investigate due to the serious nature of the crash. Speed is considered a factor, according to Moss’ statement. The state crash reconstruction team is continuing to investigate.

In addition the Franklin County deputies and state troopers, NorthStar Ambulance and local fire departments responded to the crash scene.

“Preliminary investigative information suggests that the 2002 Nissan Maxima went off the right side of the roadway and struck several large trees,” Maine State Police Lt. Jason Madore wrote in an email. “Speed is being considered a possible contributing factor in this crash, however it is still under investigation by the Maine State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.”

Upon completion of the investigation, State Police will present all of the evidence and information of the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, Madore wrote.

This story will be updated.

