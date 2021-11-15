ELLSWORTH — A former U.S. Senate candidate is due in court for a hearing about allegations he pointed a gun at a former campaign staffer.
Max Linn ran as a conservative independent in a 2020 Senate race that was won by incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins.
He gained notoriety for his antics during the debates, including a stunt in which he cut up a mask from the podium. He also replied “request denied” when debate moderators asked that he stay on topic.
A former assistant brought a protection order against Linn this fall. Court documents said Linn pointed a gun at the man in a dispute about a cryptocurrency investment.
The case is due for a hearing on Wednesday in an Ellsworth courtroom.
Linn’s attorney Jeff Silverstein said he was looking forward to responding to “baseless allegations” from the complainant. Silverstein said Linn and the complainant are former friends and business associates.
