ON SALE NOW
The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 18. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com
Glen Phillips and Chris Barron, Nov. 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards, Nov. 19. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $14. onelongfellowsquare.com
Talib Kweli, Nov. 19. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com
Darrell Scott, Nov. 20. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Joe Henry, Nov. 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
The Ghost of Paul Revere, Nov. 20. The Grand, Ellsworth, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Little Feat, Nov. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $85. statetheatreportland.com
Starset with The Word Alive and All Good Things, Nov. 21. Aura, Portland, $32. auramaine.com
Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar & Will Graefe, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $22. statetheatreportland.com
Sparks The Rescue, Nov. 24. Aura, Portland, $15. auramaine.com
Spencer & The Walrus present Beatles Night, Nov. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com
Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Nov. 27. Aura, Portland, $15, $30. auramaine.com
Blues Prophets, Nov. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Reakwon, Ghostface and GZA, Nov. 28. Aura, Portland, $59.50. auramaine.com
BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon, Nov. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
The Elovaters with Joe Sambo and JARV, Dec. 2. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
Pentatonix, Dec. 2. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50 to $195.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Moon Hooch, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Maia Sharp and Catie Curtis, Dec. 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com
Weakened Friends, Dec. 3. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
The Mallett Brothers Band with Toughcats, Dec. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Jay Leno, Dec. 5. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $71 to $145. waterfrontconcerts.com
Ice Nine Kills, Dec. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Caamp, Dec. 7 & 8. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $55 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk, Dec. 10. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
Chris Pureka and Anna Tivel, Dec. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $18. onelongfellowsquare.com
Ripe, Dec. 11. Aura, Portland, $22. auramaine.com
Sarah Jarosz, Dec. 11. Portland House of Music, $45, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Roomful of Blues, Dec. 11. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
Squirrel Nut Zippers, Dec. 12. Aura, Portland, $25 to $39.50. auramaine.com
Shakey Graves, Dec. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Dec. 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com
Morgan Myles presents Mariah Carey Christmas Tribute, Dec. 16. Aura, Portland, $15 to $25. auramaine.com
The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Lez Zeppelin, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $22 to $70. statetheatreportland.com
Wynonna Judd & The Big Noise, Dec. 18. Waterville Opera House, $45, $58. watervillecreates.org
Pdank Xmas 7 with Spose & The Humans and Flobots, Dec. 18. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com
Dar Williams with Crys Matthews, Dec. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45. onelongfellowsquare.com
Start Making Sense, Dec. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
The Ghost of Paul Revere with Love By Numb3rs, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Primo Cubano, Dec. 31. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Ellis Paul, Dec. 31. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather, Jan. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $35. statetheatreportland.com
BoomBox, Jan. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Greensky Bluegrass with Infamous Stringdusters, Jan 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Dirty Honey & Mammoth WVH, Jan. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
James McMurtry, Jan. 28. Portland House of Music, $45, $55. statetheatreportland.com
The Wood Brothers, Jan. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $31. statetheatreportland.com
Trevor Noah, Feb. 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com
Killswitch Engage, Feb. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $37. statetheatreportland.com
Air Supply, Feb. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $80. statetheatreportland.com
Wild Rivers, Feb. 19. Portland House of Music, $19. statetheatreportland.com
Allison Russell. Mar. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Gladys Knight, Mar. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $65 to $95. statetheatreportland.com
Ministry, Mar. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Dropkick Murphys, Mar. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com
Tom Segura, Mar. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $49 to $89. statetheatreportland.com
Car Seat Headrest, Mar. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: News sends unintended message about climate change
-
Arts & Entertainment
Indie Film: Giving thanks to the Maine film community for keeping the lights, and cameras, on
-
Do This
Face the Music: Weakened Friends grow up together on ‘Quitter’
-
Business
Portland’s historic Union Wharf being sold, preserved for maritime use
-
Do This
Avoid the supply chain at these holiday craft fairs around southern Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.