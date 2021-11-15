ON SALE NOW

The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 18. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Glen Phillips and Chris Barron, Nov. 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards, Nov. 19. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $14. onelongfellowsquare.com

Talib Kweli, Nov. 19. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com

Darrell Scott, Nov. 20. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Joe Henry, Nov. 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

The Ghost of Paul Revere, Nov. 20. The Grand, Ellsworth, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Little Feat, Nov. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Starset with The Word Alive and All Good Things, Nov. 21. Aura, Portland, $32. auramaine.com

Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar & Will Graefe, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $22. statetheatreportland.com

Sparks The Rescue, Nov. 24. Aura, Portland, $15. auramaine.com

Spencer & The Walrus present Beatles Night, Nov. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com

Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Nov. 27. Aura, Portland, $15, $30. auramaine.com

Blues Prophets, Nov. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Reakwon, Ghostface and GZA, Nov. 28. Aura, Portland, $59.50. auramaine.com

BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon, Nov. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

The Elovaters with Joe Sambo and JARV, Dec. 2. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

Pentatonix, Dec. 2. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50 to $195.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Moon Hooch, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Maia Sharp and Catie Curtis, Dec. 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com

Weakened Friends, Dec. 3. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

The Mallett Brothers Band with Toughcats, Dec. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Jay Leno, Dec. 5. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $71 to $145. waterfrontconcerts.com

Ice Nine Kills, Dec. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Caamp, Dec. 7 & 8. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $55 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk, Dec. 10. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

Chris Pureka and Anna Tivel, Dec. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $18. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ripe, Dec. 11. Aura, Portland, $22. auramaine.com

Sarah Jarosz, Dec. 11. Portland House of Music, $45, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Roomful of Blues, Dec. 11. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Squirrel Nut Zippers, Dec. 12. Aura, Portland, $25 to $39.50. auramaine.com

Shakey Graves, Dec. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Dec. 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Morgan Myles presents Mariah Carey Christmas Tribute, Dec. 16. Aura, Portland, $15 to $25. auramaine.com

The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Lez Zeppelin, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $22 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

Wynonna Judd & The Big Noise, Dec. 18. Waterville Opera House, $45, $58. watervillecreates.org

Pdank Xmas 7 with Spose & The Humans and Flobots, Dec. 18. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com

Dar Williams with Crys Matthews, Dec. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45. onelongfellowsquare.com

Start Making Sense, Dec. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

The Ghost of Paul Revere with Love By Numb3rs, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Primo Cubano, Dec. 31. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ellis Paul, Dec. 31. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather, Jan. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $35. statetheatreportland.com

BoomBox, Jan. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Greensky Bluegrass with Infamous Stringdusters, Jan 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Dirty Honey & Mammoth WVH, Jan. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

James McMurtry, Jan. 28. Portland House of Music, $45, $55. statetheatreportland.com

The Wood Brothers, Jan. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $31. statetheatreportland.com

Trevor Noah, Feb. 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

Killswitch Engage, Feb. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $37. statetheatreportland.com

Air Supply, Feb. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $80. statetheatreportland.com

Wild Rivers, Feb. 19. Portland House of Music, $19. statetheatreportland.com

Allison Russell. Mar. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Gladys Knight, Mar. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $65 to $95. statetheatreportland.com

Ministry, Mar. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Dropkick Murphys, Mar. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com

Tom Segura, Mar. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $49 to $89. statetheatreportland.com

Car Seat Headrest, Mar. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

