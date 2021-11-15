Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $14 in advance, $18 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Indie folk-pop act Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards are bringing their scintillating sound into Portland on Friday night. Their latest album is last year’s “Bitter Better,” which bursts with the sounds of dance grooves, synths, strings and loops on songs like “Corduroy Jacket,” “Where The Fox Hides” and Typhoon.” Cortese says that although everything in the world feels heavy at the moment, she hopes people will find refuge and release in her music. Be ready for bliss.

Tapestry: Carole King Songbook

7 p.m. Saturday. Sanford Performing Arts Center, 100 Alumni Boulevard, $28 to $42. sanfordpac.org

Fifty years ago, one of the most iconic albums of the 20th century was released when singer-songwriter Carole King put out “Tapestry.” Here’s your chance to hear it live as pianist/vocalist Suzanne O. Davis & The Tapestry Band will be playing it in Sanford. You just might feel the earth move, and Sanford isn’t so far away. Surely you’ve got a friend who will follow where you lead, and the show will be so good they’ll absolutely love you tomorrow. Feel all the ’70s nostalgia of the album’s original era and how it still holds up today.

Little Feat

8 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $40 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Rock band Little Feat formed in California back in 1969 and has managed to persevere through losses, hiatuses and the march of time, with classic tunes like “Dixie Chicken,” “Willin’,” “Let it Roll” and “Spanish Moon” among others. From rock to funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly and New Orleans swamp boogie, they’ve continued to thrive, led by founding member and keys player Bill Payne, along with Ken Gradney, Sam Clayton, Tony Leone, Scott Sharrad and Fred Tackett. Don’t miss opener Jack Broadbent, a British master of the slide guitar who has released four albums.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: