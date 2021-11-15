ORONO — The University of Delaware scored 28 points in the fourth quarter Monday night to pull away for an 83-60 women’s basketball win over winless UMaine.

The Black Bears have opened their season with three losses.

Jasmine Dickey led Delaware (1-1) with 30 points and eight rebounds on 14-of-24 shooting. Ty Battle had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyi Skinner had 11. The Blue Hens shot 53 percent from the field.

Maine got 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Maeve Carroll and 13 points and four boards from Anne Simon.

(5) N.C. STATE 100, TOWSON 52: Diamond Johnson scored 16 points and had six rebounds for host N.C. State (3-1), which led wire-to-wire in a beating Towson (3-1).

Johnson, who transferred to N.C. State this offseason from Rutgers, also had three assists and two steals. Four other Wolfpack players scored in double digits: Elissa Cunane with 15 points, Raina Perez with 13 points, Jakia Brown-Turner with 11 and Camille Hobby with 12.

Aleah Nelson paced the Tigers with 17 points.

(16) TENNESSEE 52, (23) SOUTH FLORIDA 49: Jordan Horston scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half, Tamari Key had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, and host Tennessee (3-0) beat South Florida (2-1).

Tennessee took its first lead since 18-16 on Key’s putback in the lane with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter for a 47-46 lead. But Elisa Pinzan sank an open 3-pointer from the wing as USF retook the lead with 44.6 left.

Horston then went to the line on three straight possessions. She converted a three-point play with 39.4 seconds and twice went 1 for 2 at the stripe, leaving USF a chance to tie it.

After a USF timeout with 9.3 seconds, Tennessee’s defense locked down and didn’t allow the Bulls to get off a quality shot before the buzzer.

POLL: After an impressive win, Indiana has vaulted up to its best ranking ever: No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll.

The veteran Hoosiers had their best ranking ever at No. 8 in the preseason Top 25 and then had a week that included a rout of then-No. 13 Kentucky, 88-67.

Indiana returned all five starters from last season’s team, including Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes, that went to the Elite Eight and had its sixth consecutive 20-win season.

“I’d like to think the the band’s back together,” Coach Teri Moren said. “This team has a tremendous chemistry and plays well together. There’s something to be said for experience as they have a really good feel for one and another.”

South Carolina remained the top team in the poll, receiving 25 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks had an impressive nine-point win at No. 5 North Carolina State to tip-off the season.

The Gamecocks were followed by UConn, which garnered the other five No. 1 votes, and Maryland.

All five of the top teams will head to the Bahamas over the next two weeks to play in two tournaments. There is the potential for a 1-2 matchup between the Gamecocks and Huskies if both teams win their first two games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE MARITIME 82, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 68: Markuz Ramirez and Malachi Reincke each scored 23 points as the Mariners (1-3) beat the Nor’easters (0-4) in Castine.

Cameron Gerlach had a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for MMA. Carter Rubin had a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double. Ramirez went 5 for 8 on 3-pointers and Reincke added six rebounds.

UNE was led by Ray Evans with 20 points and six boards. Ric Castillo chipped in with 16 and nine.

BATES 71, ST. JOSEPH’S 68: Stephen Baxter knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2 seconds left in regulation to give the Bobcats (1-1) a comeback victory over the Monks (1-2) in Standish.

Baxter scored 25 to lead Bates, which outscored St. Joseph’s 15-2 over the final 4:33 after trailing 66-56. Devin Harris added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Nicholas Curtis had 18 and four rebounds for the Monks and Griffin Foley put up 16. Drew Shea had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

(19) OHIO STATE 89, BOWLING GREEN 58: Five players scored in double figures as Ohio State (3-0) routed visiting Bowling Green (1-2).

After escaping with closer-than-expected wins in their first two games, the Buckeyes started pouring it on early and never allowed the Mid-American Conference squad to get close.

E.J. Liddell and Meechie Johnson each scored 13 points. Zed Key had 12 points and nine rebounds and Eugene Brown III had a career-high 12.

Chandler Turner led the Falcons with 12 points.

POLL: Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas held the top three spots in The Associated Press’ first Top 25 rankings of the regular season while Michigan climbed two spots to No. 4.

The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel in the poll after a win over Texas. The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.

Villanova dropped a spot to No. 5. Purdue, Duke, Texas, reigning national champion Baylor and Illinois rounded out the top 10.

FOOTBALL

TEXAS: Star running back Bijan Robinson will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his elbow in the Longhorns’ loss to Kansas, Coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.

Robinson’s 1,127 yards rushing this season rank third in the Big 12 and made him the first Texas running back to hit the 1,000-yard mark since 2016. He also had 11 rushing touchdowns, and five more receiving..

AUBURN: Place-kicker Anders Carlson is out for the season with an ACL injury while quarterback Bo Nix had season-ending ankle surgery.

Coach Bryan Harsin said surgery on Nix was successful, ending his season and his streak of 34 consecutive starts.

Carlson and Nix were both hurt in Saturday’s 43-34 loss to Mississippi State, when the Tigers blew a 25-point lead. Carlson had made 14 of 21 kicks.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »