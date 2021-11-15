JAY — Two people died and another person was seriously injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle head-on collision on Route 4 in front of Hilltop Collision Center on Jay Hill. A dog also perished in the crash.

It looks like an SUV driven by Hassan Abdullahi, 24, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was heading north, passed a vehicle and then was pulling back into the northbound lane, when a car driven southbound by Joshua Strout, 20, believed to be of the Livermore area, swerved to try and avoid a crash but collided, police Chief Richard Caton IV said Monday.

Strout died at the scene, he said. A front passenger, Amanda Hesketh, 23, of Oxford, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries, Caton said. Hesketh was the registered owner of the 2018 Subaru Impreza, Strout was driving, he said.

Logan Fortin, 17, of Greene, who was a rear passenger, was seriously injured and taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and went by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Caton said. A dog in the vehicle also died.

Abdullahi refused medical treatment, Caton said. He was driving a 2015 GMC Acadia owned by Kristin Burhoe, town of residence was not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jay Sgt. Russell Adams was assisted at the scene by Caton, Livermore Falls, Wilton and state police, Jay and Livermore Falls fire rescue, Turner Rescue and NorthStar EMS ambulance.

The crash was reported at 6:51 p.m. and the road was reopened at about 9:35 p.m.

Jay Police Department is looking for any witnesses who may have seen the crash, Caton said. Witnesses are asked to call the department at 207-897-6766.

