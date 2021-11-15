Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 11/17 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 11/17 6 p.m. Charter Commission Education Committee
Wed. 11/17 6:30 p.m. District 5 Annual Meeting
Thur. 11/18 8:30 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee
Thur. 11/18 4 p.m. Portland Development Corporation Board
Thur. 11/18 6:30 p.m. District 3 Annual Meeting
Mon. 11/22 4 p.m. Mayor’s Monthly Zoom
Tues. 11/23 5:30 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Tues. 11/23 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee
Tues. 11/23 6 p.m. Charter Commission Procedures Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
