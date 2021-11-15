Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  11/17  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  11/17  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Education Committee

Wed.  11/17  6:30 p.m.  District 5 Annual Meeting

Thur.  11/18  8:30 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee

Thur.  11/18  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation Board

Thur.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  District 3 Annual Meeting

Mon.  11/22  4 p.m.  Mayor’s Monthly Zoom

Tues.  11/23  5:30 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

Tues.  11/23  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee

Tues.  11/23  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Procedures Committee

 

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

