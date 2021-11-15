Partido: Music From the Sole

7 p.m. Thursday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., $17 to $34. porttix.com

Portland Ovations invites you to an electrifying evening in Westbrook. Partido takes a deep dive into percussive dance and live music with modern urban styles in African-American and Afro-Brazilian culture. The show was inspired by Leonardo Sandoval’s experiences living in America as an Afro-Brazilian immigrant, and it’s a celebration of cultural connections. You’ll see tap, samba and house dance moves and will find yourself fixated on the fancy footwork.

Yarmouth Ski Club Ski Sale & Swap

9 a.m. to noon Saturday. William H. Rowe School, 52 School St., Yarmouth. yarmouthskiclub.org

Be ready for winter fun this season by hitting the Yarmouth Ski Club sale and swap happening on Saturday. You’ll find a mountain of Alpine and Nordic gear, with a huge array of new and used skis, snowboards and clothing to choose from. If you’ve got used equipment you’d like to consign at the sale, drop it off from 5-8 p.m. on Friday. The Yarmouth Ski Club comprises parents and coaches who support and raise money for the Yarmouth Nordic and Alpine ski teams at the high school and middle school.

Cold, Cold Night Burlesque & Ragtime Rebellion

6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., $25, 21-plus. denmarkarts.org

Now that the nights are getting colder and longer, Denmark Arts Center wants to heat things up with a pair of spicy Saturday night performances. Cold, Cold Night Burlesque has been doing its thing since 2018, and the troupe features Miss Tempo, Lady Libra, Billy Blaze, Calamity Jane, Ruby Romance and Adrian Danger. They’ll be joined by Ragtime Rebellion with high-energy vintage and original tunes played by musicians Ragtime Johnny, Dirty Dawz, Slim Pickens, Calamity Jane, Danny Bighorn and Sir Bob’s a Lot. On the vaudeville front, the evening’s featured performer is Jack, Off-Broadway. Period costumes are encouraged and masks are required for all attendees.

Maine Event Comedy

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $16, $18, 21-plus. johnsonhall.org

For guaranteed giggles in Gardiner, head to Johnson Hall for jokes by Mark Turcotte and two of his hilarious friends. The Maine Event Comedy show will crack you up as the comics tackle everything from life in Maine to the meaning of life. There’s never a bad time to enjoy a night of comedy, but if you can’t make this show, fear not, they’ll be doing it again on Dec. 18.

