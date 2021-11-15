Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Gorham. Craft tables; bake sale with cookies, breads, pies, whoopie pies and beans to go; swags; raffle for a quilt or $100 gift card to Pit Stop Fuel and a basket full of goodies; RADA knives. Lunch available with fish chowder, sandwiches, sweets and drinks.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., West Cumberland United Methodist Church, corner of Blackstrap and 5 Upper Methodist roads, Cumberland. Handicrafts, a silent auction and “the best” cookie walk. Lunch will be available.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. More than 10 vendors with fine crafts and unique products, baked goods, books, wreaths, plus church fundraising tables. Take-out lunch available.

Christmas marketplace – Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bar Mills Community Church,13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton.

Selection of fresh greens; wide variety of baked goods, including cookies, breads, pies and candy, along with Wanda’s wonderful homemade pickles; plenty of handcrafted gift ideas for your family, friends and pets.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Hand-knit and hand-sewn items, mittens, scarves and aprons; jewelry; baked goods; and a Christmas Shoppe.

