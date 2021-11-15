Free community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 24, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for take-out will also be available.
Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Nov. 27, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4, child; $20 family. Take-out containers will be on hand for those who do not want to eat inside. Face masks are suggested for those who are not vaccinated and hand sanitizer will be available.
